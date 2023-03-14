Home>>
2,980-meter bridge across grand canyon under construction
(Ecns.cn) 10:19, March 14, 2023
Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge over Huajiang River is under construction in southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 13, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Tang Zhe)
The total length of the bridge is 2,980 meters with a span of 1,420 meters. The bridge floor is 625 meters above the river surface.
