Longest cross-see bridge in Guangxi under construction

Ecns.cn) 15:57, February 27, 2023

Aerial view shows the Longmen Bridge is under construction in Qinzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Ronghua)

Longmen Bridge is 7.6-kilometer-long, with a stunning 1,098-meter-long main span.

It is the longest cross-sea bridge in Guangxi, serves as a part of an expressway connecting coastal cities along the Beibu Gulf.

