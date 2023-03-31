Main body of Wujiang Bridge completed in SW China

Xinhua) 09:55, March 31, 2023

This aerial photo taken on March 30, 2023 shows the Wujiang grand bridge, a main project on the expressway linking Dejiang and Yuqing, in southwest China's Guizhou Province. The main body of the Wujiang Bridge was completed on Thursday. The bridge, located at the junction of Sinan, Shiqian and Fenggang counties of Guizhou Province, features a length of 1,834 meters and a span of 504 meters. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

This aerial photo taken on March 30, 2023 shows the Wujiang grand bridge, a main project on the expressway linking Dejiang and Yuqing, in southwest China's Guizhou Province. The main body of the Wujiang Bridge was completed on Thursday. The bridge, located at the junction of Sinan, Shiqian and Fenggang counties of Guizhou Province, features a length of 1,834 meters and a span of 504 meters. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

This aerial photo taken on March 30, 2023 shows the Wujiang grand bridge, a main project on the expressway linking Dejiang and Yuqing, in southwest China's Guizhou Province. The main body of the Wujiang Bridge was completed on Thursday. The bridge, located at the junction of Sinan, Shiqian and Fenggang counties of Guizhou Province, features a length of 1,834 meters and a span of 504 meters. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

This aerial photo taken on March 30, 2023 shows the Wujiang grand bridge, a main project on the expressway linking Dejiang and Yuqing, in southwest China's Guizhou Province. The main body of the Wujiang Bridge was completed on Thursday. The bridge, located at the junction of Sinan, Shiqian and Fenggang counties of Guizhou Province, features a length of 1,834 meters and a span of 504 meters. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

This aerial photo taken on March 30, 2023 shows the Wujiang grand bridge, a main project on the expressway linking Dejiang and Yuqing, in southwest China's Guizhou Province. The main body of the Wujiang Bridge was completed on Thursday. The bridge, located at the junction of Sinan, Shiqian and Fenggang counties of Guizhou Province, features a length of 1,834 meters and a span of 504 meters. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

A worker is pictured at the construction site of Wujiang grand bridge, a main project on the expressway linking Dejiang and Yuqing, in southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 30, 2023. The main body of the Wujiang Bridge was completed on Thursday. The bridge, located at the junction of Sinan, Shiqian and Fenggang counties of Guizhou Province, features a length of 1,834 meters and a span of 504 meters. (Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on March 30, 2023 shows the Wujiang grand bridge, a main project on the expressway linking Dejiang and Yuqing, in southwest China's Guizhou Province. The main body of the Wujiang Bridge was completed on Thursday. The bridge, located at the junction of Sinan, Shiqian and Fenggang counties of Guizhou Province, features a length of 1,834 meters and a span of 504 meters. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

This aerial photo taken on March 30, 2023 shows the Wujiang grand bridge, a main project on the expressway linking Dejiang and Yuqing, in southwest China's Guizhou Province. The main body of the Wujiang Bridge was completed on Thursday. The bridge, located at the junction of Sinan, Shiqian and Fenggang counties of Guizhou Province, features a length of 1,834 meters and a span of 504 meters. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

This aerial photo taken on March 30, 2023 shows the Wujiang grand bridge, a main project on the expressway linking Dejiang and Yuqing, in southwest China's Guizhou Province. The main body of the Wujiang Bridge was completed on Thursday. The bridge, located at the junction of Sinan, Shiqian and Fenggang counties of Guizhou Province, features a length of 1,834 meters and a span of 504 meters. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)