Cloud cascades over Jinfo Mountain

Ecns.cn) 16:44, April 21, 2023

Clouds cascade over Jinfo Mountain, a World Natural Heritage site, after rain in Chongqing, April 19, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Chuan)

