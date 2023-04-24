Villager rows bamboo raft in Wuyuan County, E China
This aerial photo taken on March 30, 2023 shows Ma Qinghai, a villager of Shangtan Village, rowing a bamboo raft in Ziyang Town of Wuyuan County, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)
Wuyuan County, one of the six counties of ancient Huizhou, covers an area of nearly 3,000 square kilometers. Waterways in Wuyuan are narrow and densely interconnected. Locals often row bamboo rafts on the river. Rowing bamboo rafts is the unique exercise for villagers here, Ma said.
Ancient Huizhou, as a prefecture with six counties under its jurisdiction in history, was endowed with unique geographical environment and historical relics, which nurtured the distinctive Huizhou culture.
The region is dominated by hilly terrain. Many of the ancient Huizhou paths are built along the mountains and rivers. In spring, rapeseed flowers bloom along the paths, and the black, white, and gray toned ancient Huizhou-style buildings dot the landscape. The blending natural beauty with cultural history makes it an ideal destination for outdoor enthusiasts.
Ma Qinghai, a villager of Shangtan Village, rows a bamboo raft in Ziyang Town of Wuyuan County, east China's Jiangxi Province, March 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)
Ma Qinghai, a villager of Shangtan Village, rows a bamboo raft in Ziyang Town of Wuyuan County, east China's Jiangxi Province, March 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Chen)
Photos
Related Stories
- Regions in China retain original appearance of traditional villages while improving living environment
- The power of women remains evident in famous village
- Villagers busy picking strawberries to meet market demands in Tai'an, NE China
- Ancient villages attract tourists as plum trees in blossom in Yongtai County, SE China
- "Ladder teenagers" see development of hometown in south China
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.