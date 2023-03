Villagers busy picking strawberries to meet market demands in Tai'an, NE China

Xinhua) 14:56, March 03, 2023

Villagers pick strawberries in a greenhouse in Tai'an, northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 2, 2023. Strawberries have entered the harvest season in Tai'an County. Villagers are busy picking strawberries to meet market demands. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

