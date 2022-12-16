Explore a hidden thousand-year-old ethnic village

Nangang Yao Village in South China's Guangdong Province was founded in the Song Dynasty (960-1279) and has a history of more than 1,000 years. Ancient buildings with original and distinctive architectural styles are preserved in the village. The villagers still celebrate traditional Yao festivals to pass down their culture and traditions.

