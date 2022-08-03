Village in China's Henan transformed by cultural industries

Xinhua) 09:33, August 03, 2022

Aerial photo taken on July 30, 2022 shows a view in Dananpo Village of Xiuwu County in Jiaozuo City, central China's Henan Province. Dananpo Village was once thriving because of coal resources. In recent years, the local government has made full use of the aesthetic value of the village and transformed the old buildings into bookstores, tea houses, exhibition centers and homestays. This renovation not only improves the living environment of villagers, but also attracts tourists to visit. (Xinhua/Li An)

Aerial photo taken on July 30, 2022 shows the Dananpo Village of Xiuwu County in Jiaozuo City, central China's Henan Province. Dananpo Village was once thriving because of coal resources. In recent years, the local government has made full use of the aesthetic value of the village and transformed the old buildings into bookstores, tea houses, exhibition centers and homestays. This renovation not only improves the living environment of villagers, but also attracts tourists to visit. (Xinhua/Li An)

Members of a local opera troupe and members of a rock band perform together in the Dananpo Village of Xiuwu County in Jiaozuo City, central China's Henan Province, July 31, 2022. Dananpo Village was once thriving because of coal resources. In recent years, the local government has made full use of the aesthetic value of the village and transformed the old buildings into bookstores, tea houses, exhibition centers and homestays. This renovation not only improves the living environment of villagers, but also attracts tourists to visit. (Xinhua/Xu Jiayi)

A visitor views photos during an exhibition in the Dananpo Art Center in the Dananpo Village of Xiuwu County in Jiaozuo City, central China's Henan Province, July 30, 2022. Dananpo Village was once thriving because of coal resources. In recent years, the local government has made full use of the aesthetic value of the village and transformed the old buildings into bookstores, tea houses, exhibition centers and homestays. This renovation not only improves the living environment of villagers, but also attracts tourists to visit. (Xinhua/Li An)

Tourists read in a bookstore in the Dananpo Village of Xiuwu County in Jiaozuo City, central China's Henan Province, July 30, 2022. Dananpo Village was once thriving because of coal resources. In recent years, the local government has made full use of the aesthetic value of the village and transformed the old buildings into bookstores, tea houses, exhibition centers and homestays. This renovation not only improves the living environment of villagers, but also attracts tourists to visit. (Xinhua/Xu Jiayi)

Tourists rest in a homestay in the Dananpo Village of Xiuwu County in Jiaozuo City, central China's Henan Province, July 31, 2022. Dananpo Village was once thriving because of coal resources. In recent years, the local government has made full use of the aesthetic value of the village and transformed the old buildings into bookstores, tea houses, exhibition centers and homestays. This renovation not only improves the living environment of villagers, but also attracts tourists to visit. (Xinhua/Li An)

Members of a rock band perform in the Dananpo Village of Xiuwu County in Jiaozuo City, central China's Henan Province, July 31, 2022. Dananpo Village was once thriving because of coal resources. In recent years, the local government has made full use of the aesthetic value of the village and transformed the old buildings into bookstores, tea houses, exhibition centers and homestays. This renovation not only improves the living environment of villagers, but also attracts tourists to visit. (Xinhua/Li An)

A woman arranges goods in a store in the Dananpo Village of Xiuwu County in Jiaozuo City, central China's Henan Province, July 31, 2022. Dananpo Village was once thriving because of coal resources. In recent years, the local government has made full use of the aesthetic value of the village and transformed the old buildings into bookstores, tea houses, exhibition centers and homestays. This renovation not only improves the living environment of villagers, but also attracts tourists to visit. (Xinhua/Li An)

Tourists walk in a homestay in the Dananpo Village of Xiuwu County in Jiaozuo City, central China's Henan Province, July 31, 2022. Dananpo Village was once thriving because of coal resources. In recent years, the local government has made full use of the aesthetic value of the village and transformed the old buildings into bookstores, tea houses, exhibition centers and homestays. This renovation not only improves the living environment of villagers, but also attracts tourists to visit. (Xinhua/Li An)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)