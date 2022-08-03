We Are China

View of Bayi Village in China's Chongqing

Xinhua) 09:31, August 03, 2022

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 2, 2022 shows a view of Bayi Village in Wanzhou District of southwest China's Chongqing. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

