NW China's Nangou Village works out ways to inject vitality into countryside

Xinhua) 09:14, October 31, 2022

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 27, 2022 shows a view of Nangou Village of Yan'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Covering an area of 24 square kilometers, the Nangou Village is home to more than 1,000 villagers. Led by the village's Party branch, Nangou has worked out ways to inject vitality into the countryside. It has witnessed the boom of planting and breeding industries and rural tourism. Villagers have constantly increased their income by earning dividends and taking odd jobs during the slack farming season. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 26, 2022 shows a view of a demonstration area for ecological agriculture in Nangou Village of Yan'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Covering an area of 24 square kilometers, the Nangou Village is home to more than 1,000 villagers. Led by the village's Party branch, Nangou has worked out ways to inject vitality into the countryside. It has witnessed the boom of planting and breeding industries and rural tourism. Villagers have constantly increased their income by earning dividends and taking odd jobs during the slack farming season. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

A fruit farmer picks apples in an orchard in Nangou Village of Yan'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 27, 2022. Covering an area of 24 square kilometers, the Nangou Village is home to more than 1,000 villagers. Led by the village's Party branch, Nangou has worked out ways to inject vitality into the countryside. It has witnessed the boom of planting and breeding industries and rural tourism. Villagers have constantly increased their income by earning dividends and taking odd jobs during the slack farming season. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

Staff members package apples at an apple sorting and packaging workshop in Nangou Village of Yan'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 27, 2022. Covering an area of 24 square kilometers, the Nangou Village is home to more than 1,000 villagers. Led by the village's Party branch, Nangou has worked out ways to inject vitality into the countryside. It has witnessed the boom of planting and breeding industries and rural tourism. Villagers have constantly increased their income by earning dividends and taking odd jobs during the slack farming season. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

A staff member puts apples into a sorting facility at an apple sorting and packaging workshop in Nangou Village of Yan'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 27, 2022. Covering an area of 24 square kilometers, the Nangou Village is home to more than 1,000 villagers. Led by the village's Party branch, Nangou has worked out ways to inject vitality into the countryside. It has witnessed the boom of planting and breeding industries and rural tourism. Villagers have constantly increased their income by earning dividends and taking odd jobs during the slack farming season. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

A fruit farmer picks apples in an orchard in Nangou Village of Yan'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 27, 2022. Covering an area of 24 square kilometers, the Nangou Village is home to more than 1,000 villagers. Led by the village's Party branch, Nangou has worked out ways to inject vitality into the countryside. It has witnessed the boom of planting and breeding industries and rural tourism. Villagers have constantly increased their income by earning dividends and taking odd jobs during the slack farming season. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 26, 2022 shows a view of Nangou Village of Yan'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Covering an area of 24 square kilometers, the Nangou Village is home to more than 1,000 villagers. Led by the village's Party branch, Nangou has worked out ways to inject vitality into the countryside. It has witnessed the boom of planting and breeding industries and rural tourism. Villagers have constantly increased their income by earning dividends and taking odd jobs during the slack farming season. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

Fruit farmers carry apples in an orchard in Nangou Village of Yan'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 27, 2022. Covering an area of 24 square kilometers, the Nangou Village is home to more than 1,000 villagers. Led by the village's Party branch, Nangou has worked out ways to inject vitality into the countryside. It has witnessed the boom of planting and breeding industries and rural tourism. Villagers have constantly increased their income by earning dividends and taking odd jobs during the slack farming season. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

A staff member transfers packed apples in a cold storage facility in Nangou Village of Yan'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 27, 2022. Covering an area of 24 square kilometers, the Nangou Village is home to more than 1,000 villagers. Led by the village's Party branch, Nangou has worked out ways to inject vitality into the countryside. It has witnessed the boom of planting and breeding industries and rural tourism. Villagers have constantly increased their income by earning dividends and taking odd jobs during the slack farming season. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

Staff members package apples at an apple sorting and packaging workshop in Nangou Village of Yan'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 27, 2022. Covering an area of 24 square kilometers, the Nangou Village is home to more than 1,000 villagers. Led by the village's Party branch, Nangou has worked out ways to inject vitality into the countryside. It has witnessed the boom of planting and breeding industries and rural tourism. Villagers have constantly increased their income by earning dividends and taking odd jobs during the slack farming season. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 26, 2022 shows a view of an orchard in Nangou Village of Yan'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Covering an area of 24 square kilometers, the Nangou Village is home to more than 1,000 villagers. Led by the village's Party branch, Nangou has worked out ways to inject vitality into the countryside. It has witnessed the boom of planting and breeding industries and rural tourism. Villagers have constantly increased their income by earning dividends and taking odd jobs during the slack farming season. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Du Mingming)