NW China's Nangou Village works out ways to inject vitality into countryside
This aerial photo taken on Oct. 27, 2022 shows a view of Nangou Village of Yan'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Covering an area of 24 square kilometers, the Nangou Village is home to more than 1,000 villagers. Led by the village's Party branch, Nangou has worked out ways to inject vitality into the countryside. It has witnessed the boom of planting and breeding industries and rural tourism. Villagers have constantly increased their income by earning dividends and taking odd jobs during the slack farming season. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)
This aerial photo taken on Oct. 26, 2022 shows a view of a demonstration area for ecological agriculture in Nangou Village of Yan'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Covering an area of 24 square kilometers, the Nangou Village is home to more than 1,000 villagers. Led by the village's Party branch, Nangou has worked out ways to inject vitality into the countryside. It has witnessed the boom of planting and breeding industries and rural tourism. Villagers have constantly increased their income by earning dividends and taking odd jobs during the slack farming season. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)
A fruit farmer picks apples in an orchard in Nangou Village of Yan'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 27, 2022. Covering an area of 24 square kilometers, the Nangou Village is home to more than 1,000 villagers. Led by the village's Party branch, Nangou has worked out ways to inject vitality into the countryside. It has witnessed the boom of planting and breeding industries and rural tourism. Villagers have constantly increased their income by earning dividends and taking odd jobs during the slack farming season. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)
Staff members package apples at an apple sorting and packaging workshop in Nangou Village of Yan'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 27, 2022. Covering an area of 24 square kilometers, the Nangou Village is home to more than 1,000 villagers. Led by the village's Party branch, Nangou has worked out ways to inject vitality into the countryside. It has witnessed the boom of planting and breeding industries and rural tourism. Villagers have constantly increased their income by earning dividends and taking odd jobs during the slack farming season. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)
A staff member puts apples into a sorting facility at an apple sorting and packaging workshop in Nangou Village of Yan'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 27, 2022. Covering an area of 24 square kilometers, the Nangou Village is home to more than 1,000 villagers. Led by the village's Party branch, Nangou has worked out ways to inject vitality into the countryside. It has witnessed the boom of planting and breeding industries and rural tourism. Villagers have constantly increased their income by earning dividends and taking odd jobs during the slack farming season. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)
A fruit farmer picks apples in an orchard in Nangou Village of Yan'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 27, 2022. Covering an area of 24 square kilometers, the Nangou Village is home to more than 1,000 villagers. Led by the village's Party branch, Nangou has worked out ways to inject vitality into the countryside. It has witnessed the boom of planting and breeding industries and rural tourism. Villagers have constantly increased their income by earning dividends and taking odd jobs during the slack farming season. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)
This aerial photo taken on Oct. 26, 2022 shows a view of Nangou Village of Yan'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Covering an area of 24 square kilometers, the Nangou Village is home to more than 1,000 villagers. Led by the village's Party branch, Nangou has worked out ways to inject vitality into the countryside. It has witnessed the boom of planting and breeding industries and rural tourism. Villagers have constantly increased their income by earning dividends and taking odd jobs during the slack farming season. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)
Fruit farmers carry apples in an orchard in Nangou Village of Yan'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 27, 2022. Covering an area of 24 square kilometers, the Nangou Village is home to more than 1,000 villagers. Led by the village's Party branch, Nangou has worked out ways to inject vitality into the countryside. It has witnessed the boom of planting and breeding industries and rural tourism. Villagers have constantly increased their income by earning dividends and taking odd jobs during the slack farming season. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)
A staff member transfers packed apples in a cold storage facility in Nangou Village of Yan'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 27, 2022. Covering an area of 24 square kilometers, the Nangou Village is home to more than 1,000 villagers. Led by the village's Party branch, Nangou has worked out ways to inject vitality into the countryside. It has witnessed the boom of planting and breeding industries and rural tourism. Villagers have constantly increased their income by earning dividends and taking odd jobs during the slack farming season. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)
Staff members package apples at an apple sorting and packaging workshop in Nangou Village of Yan'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 27, 2022. Covering an area of 24 square kilometers, the Nangou Village is home to more than 1,000 villagers. Led by the village's Party branch, Nangou has worked out ways to inject vitality into the countryside. It has witnessed the boom of planting and breeding industries and rural tourism. Villagers have constantly increased their income by earning dividends and taking odd jobs during the slack farming season. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)
This aerial photo taken on Oct. 26, 2022 shows a view of an orchard in Nangou Village of Yan'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Covering an area of 24 square kilometers, the Nangou Village is home to more than 1,000 villagers. Led by the village's Party branch, Nangou has worked out ways to inject vitality into the countryside. It has witnessed the boom of planting and breeding industries and rural tourism. Villagers have constantly increased their income by earning dividends and taking odd jobs during the slack farming season. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)
Photos
Related Stories
- Homestays help mountain village thrive
- Bringing new dynamism to villages: Xizhou in the eyes of an American
- Profile: A Party secretary who changed her village
- Mountain village embarks on new journey toward prosperity
- Village in China's Henan transformed by cultural industries
- View of Bayi Village in China's Chongqing
- Village transformed by fine arts in Shaanxi
- "Good air" brings profits to villagers
- View of Xinlian village in Xianju County, east China's Zhejiang
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.