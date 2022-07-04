Magnificent Huangshan Mountain appreciated by the world

Chinadaily.com.cn) 08:55, July 04, 2022

A view of Huangshan Mountain in East China's Anhui province taken on July 1, 2022. [Photo/chinadaily.com.cn]

With its highest altitude at more than 1800 meters and covering 1,200 square kilometers, Huangshan Mountain has remained one of China's most magnificent mountains since ancient times for its pine trees, stones, sea of clouds and springs. It was listed as World Cultural and Natural Heritage by the UNESCO in 1990.

