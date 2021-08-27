Home>>
Huangshan Mountain scenic spot rolls out creative pine-shaped ice cream
(Ecns.cn) 17:27, August 27, 2021
A visitor takes a photo of the pinky ice cream in the shape of famous Greeting Pine on the Huangshan Mountain in Anhui Province, August 26, 2021. Inspired by the shape of the Greeting Pine, a famous landmark on the mountain, this innovative cultural and creative product has aroused visitors' interests. (Photo/ Zhang Tao)
