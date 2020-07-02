Summer fun with specialty scenic inspired ice cream

Ice cream inspired by scenic spots around China have become trendy this summer. Let’s have a look.

Xi’an City Wall ice cream

In May, the Xi'an City Wall scenic spot in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi province, launched 12 kinds of ice cream with different flavors. An ice cream featuring the cartoon image of Xi’an’s ancient Yongning Gate can be purchased for 25 yuan.

Staff members of the Xi'an City Wall scenic spot hold the ice cream inspired by the city wall. Photo from the Weibo page of the scenic spot

Jacaranda ice cream

A jacaranda ice cream was rolled out by a park inspired by the lavish purple-blue jacaranda flowers in Kunming, capital of southwest China’s Yunnan province in May, becoming a fast hit. The ice cream has three flavors: blueberry, milk and grape.

Jacaranda ice cream. Photo/ Weibo Kunming

Ice cream inspired by the Mogao Grottoes

The Mogao Grottoes in Dunhuang, northwest China’s Gansu province, released ice cream of various flavors priced at 15 yuan. Uniquely, after finishing an ice cream the stick customers are left with could also be used as a bookmark.

Photo shows Mogao Grottoes-inspired ice cream. Photo from Dunhuang culture, sports, radio, television and tourism bureau

Bridge-shaped ice cream

In May, the Slender West Lake scenic spot in Yangzhou, east China’s Jiangsu province, launched a bridge-shaped ice cream inspired by the Wuting Bridge, a popular site at the lake commonly referred to as the lotus bridge. The ice cream is priced at 24.8 yuan.

An ice cream inspired by Wuting Bridge, a site at Slender West Lake scenic spot in Yangzhou, east China’s Jiangsu province. Photo from Voice of Yangzhou

Ice cream inspired by scenic sites at West Lake

This summer, the West Lake scenic spot created ice cream inspired by scenic sites and stories related to the lake. The products are sold between 20 to 35 yuan.

An ice cream inspired by the iconic Broken Bridge at the West Lake. Photo by Qianjiang Evening News

An ice cream inspired by the legend of a tragic love story of a pair of lovers, Liang Shanbo and Zhu Yingtai. Photo by Qianjiang Evening News

A lotus-shaped ice cream Photo by Qianjiang Evening News