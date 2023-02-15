Rime scenery on Huangshan Mountain, E China

Xinhua) 08:19, February 15, 2023

This photo taken on Feb. 14, 2023 shows the rime scenery on the Huangshan Mountain, east China's Anhui Province. Rime scenery appeared on the Huangshan Mountain Tuesday after a sudden drop of air temperature. (Photo by Shui Congze/Xinhua)

