Take high-speed train to see Jilin rime ice scenery

(People's Daily App) 13:31, February 02, 2023

Take a high-speed train to see rime, the ice that forms when water droplets in fog freeze to the outer surfaces of objects, near the Songhua River in Jilin city, Northeast China's Jilin Province.

