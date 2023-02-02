Home>>
Take high-speed train to see Jilin rime ice scenery
(People's Daily App) 13:31, February 02, 2023
Take a high-speed train to see rime, the ice that forms when water droplets in fog freeze to the outer surfaces of objects, near the Songhua River in Jilin city, Northeast China's Jilin Province.
(Edited by Huang Jingjing; Video source: WeChat account run by China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.)
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Charming rime scenery near Songhua River in NE China's Jilin
- Chinese Narnia: Mesmerizing rime scenery in NE China's Jilin
- Han Jun elected governor of China's Jilin Province
- Beijing 2022 legacy echoes in northeast China's Changbai Mountains
- Winter fishing-themed festival opens at Chagan Lake, NE China
- Weather observers on gusty, wintry mountain top
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.