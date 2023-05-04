Scenery of Barlik Mountain area in Yumin County, NW China

Xinhua) 09:03, May 04, 2023

This photo taken on April 29, 2023 shows a prairie in the Barlik Mountain area in Yumin County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo by Zhang Du/Xinhua)

This photo taken on April 29, 2023 shows a prairie in the Barlik Mountain area in Yumin County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo by Zhang Du/Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 2, 2023 shows flowers in the Barlik Mountain area in Yumin County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo by Zhang Du/Xinhua)

Tourists visit a prairie in the Barlik Mountain area in Yumin County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 2, 2023. (Photo by Zhang Du/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)