Scenery of Barlik Mountain area in Yumin County, NW China
(Xinhua) 09:03, May 04, 2023
This photo taken on April 29, 2023 shows a prairie in the Barlik Mountain area in Yumin County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo by Zhang Du/Xinhua)
This photo taken on May 2, 2023 shows flowers in the Barlik Mountain area in Yumin County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo by Zhang Du/Xinhua)
Tourists visit a prairie in the Barlik Mountain area in Yumin County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 2, 2023. (Photo by Zhang Du/Xinhua)
