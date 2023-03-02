Home>>
Zigzag walk up mountain rewarded with sweeping views of rapeseed flowers
(People's Daily App) 15:56, March 02, 2023
Mount the ridge through the zigzag walkway and overlook the yellow-and-green rapeseed flower fields in Luoping county, Southwest China's Yunnan Province.
(Video source: Douyin)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.