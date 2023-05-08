Tourists visit Drum Tower in Xi'an, NW China
Tourists visit the Drum Tower in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)
Xi'an, a city with over 3,100 years of history, served as the capital for 13 dynasties in Chinese history. It is also home to the world-renowned Terracotta warriors created in the Qin Dynasty (221-207 BC).
The Drum Tower was initially built in 1380 during the reign of Emperor Hongwu of the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644).
Tourists visit the Drum Tower in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)
Tourists watch a performance at the Drum Tower in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 1, 2023. (Photo by Zou Jingyi/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on May 2, 2023 shows a night view of the Drum Tower in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)
This aerial photo taken on April 25, 2023 shows a view of the Drum Tower in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)
Tourists visit the Drum Tower in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 1, 2023. (Photo by Zou Jingyi/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on April 25, 2023 shows a view of the Drum Tower in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)
