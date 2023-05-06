Solar term: Start of Summer

Ecns.cn) 13:57, May 06, 2023

The traditional Chinese solar calendar divides the year into 24 solar terms. Start of Summer, the 7th term of the year, begins on May 6 and ends on May 20 this year.

The traditional Chinese solar calendar divides the year into 24 solar terms. Start of Summer, the 7th term of the year, begins on May 6 and ends on May 20 this year.

The traditional Chinese solar calendar divides the year into 24 solar terms. Start of Summer, the 7th term of the year, begins on May 6 and ends on May 20 this year.

The traditional Chinese solar calendar divides the year into 24 solar terms. Start of Summer, the 7th term of the year, begins on May 6 and ends on May 20 this year.

The traditional Chinese solar calendar divides the year into 24 solar terms. Start of Summer, the 7th term of the year, begins on May 6 and ends on May 20 this year.

The traditional Chinese solar calendar divides the year into 24 solar terms. Start of Summer, the 7th term of the year, begins on May 6 and ends on May 20 this year.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)