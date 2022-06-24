Charming scenery of ancient village in summer

Ecns.cn) 16:18, June 24, 2022

Photo shows charming after-rain scenery of Xidi Village, a traditional Chinese village,in Yixian County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, June 23, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Shi Yalei)

Xidi Village was built nearly 1,000 years ago and is home to 224 well-preserved Hui-style ancient wooden dwellings. It was named "Best Tourism Villages 2021" by the World Tourism Organization and listed as a UNESCO world heritage site in 2000.

Photo shows charming after-rain scenery of Xidi Village, a traditional Chinese village,in Yixian County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, June 23, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Shi Yalei)

Photo shows charming after-rain scenery of Xidi Village, a traditional Chinese village,in Yixian County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, June 23, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Shi Yalei)

Photo shows charming after-rain scenery of Xidi Village, a traditional Chinese village,in Yixian County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, June 23, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Shi Yalei)

Photo shows charming after-rain scenery of Xidi Village, a traditional Chinese village,in Yixian County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, June 23, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Shi Yalei)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)