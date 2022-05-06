Lixia marked across China

Xinhua) 10:06, May 06, 2022

A farmer works in the field on the day of Lixia, or beginning of summer, in Jinxi Township of Kunshan City in east China's Jiangsu Province, May 5, 2022. "Lixia" marks the seventh solar term on the Chinese lunar calendar signifying the beginning of summer. (Photo by Wang Xuzhong/Xinhua)

Farmers work in terraces in Dangniu Village, Jiabang Township, Congjiang County in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 5, 2022, the day of Lixia, or beginning of summer. "Lixia" marks the seventh solar term on the Chinese lunar calendar signifying the beginning of summer. (Photo by Lu Zhongnan/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on May 5, 2022, the day of Lixia, or beginning of summer, shows a farmer working in the field in Wuji Township of Hengdong County of Hengyang City, central China's Hunan Province. "Lixia" marks the seventh solar term on the Chinese lunar calendar signifying the beginning of summer. (Photo by Xiao Yahui/Xinhua)

A farmer works in a strawberry farm on the day of Lixia, or beginning of summer, in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 5, 2022. "Lixia" marks the seventh solar term on the Chinese lunar calendar signifying the beginning of summer. (Photo by Wang Wangwang/Xinhua)

A farmer harvests rose in a flower farm on the day of Lixia, or beginning of summer, in Huizhou District of Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province, May 5, 2022. "Lixia" marks the seventh solar term on the Chinese lunar calendar signifying the beginning of summer. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

A farmer works in a flower farm on the day of Lixia, or beginning of summer, in Tancheng County in Linyi, east China's Shandong Province, May 5, 2022. "Lixia" marks the seventh solar term on the Chinese lunar calendar signifying the beginning of summer. (Photo by Zhang Chunlei/Xinhua)

A farmer works in a peony farm on the day of Lixia, or beginning of summer, in Fengnan District, Tangshan City of north China's Hebei Province, May 5, 2022. "Lixia" marks the seventh solar term on the Chinese lunar calendar signifying the beginning of summer. (Photo by Li Xiuqing/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on May 5, 2022, the day of Lixia, or beginning of summer, shows farmers weeding in the experimental field in Lixiahe area, east China's Jiangsu Province. "Lixia" marks the seventh solar term on the Chinese lunar calendar signifying the beginning of summer. (Photo by Meng Delong/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on May 5, 2022, the day of Lixia, or beginning of summer, shows farmers working in the field in Sanhe Township of the Hongze District in Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province. "Lixia" marks the seventh solar term on the Chinese lunar calendar signifying the beginning of summer. (Photo by Wan Zhen/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on May 5, 2022, the day of Lixia, or beginning of summer, shows farmers working at a nursery in Zunhua City, north China's Hebei Province. "Lixia" marks the seventh solar term on the Chinese lunar calendar signifying the beginning of summer. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on May 5, 2022, the day of Lixia, or beginning of summer, shows farmers harvesting tea in a tea garden in Fengshuling Town, Chun'an County, east China's Zhejiang Province. "Lixia" marks the seventh solar term on the Chinese lunar calendar signifying the beginning of summer. (Photo by Mao Yongfeng/Xinhua)

