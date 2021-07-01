New York undergoes heat waves with cooling centers open

Xinhua) 13:16, July 01, 2021

A man sits in front of a fountain at Washington Square Park during a heatwave in New York, the United States, on June 29, 2021. New York City is gripped by multi-day scorching heat and humidity as much of the East Coast is expected to see temperatures top 90 degrees Fahrenheit (about 32 degrees Celsius) until Wednesday. (Photo by Michael Nagle/Xinhua)

NEW YORK, June 29 (Xinhua) -- New York City is gripped by multi-day scorching heat and humidity as much of the East Coast is expected to see temperatures top 90 degrees Fahrenheit (about 32 degrees Celsius) until Wednesday.

New York City will keep hundreds of cooling centers open across its five boroughs through Wednesday, according to the local emergency management department.

People are advised to stay in cool places as much as possible and drink plenty of water even if they do not feel thirsty.

Speaking of the heat wave, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Monday said, "Please do not treat it as business as usual. Don't go outside any more than you have to, stay hydrated, check on your neighbors, family members."

Local residents could get a spray cap installed at a nearby hydrant by the local firefighters for free so as to get a sprinkle of water, according to the Department of Environmental Protection in New York City.

New York City's Department of Social Services issued a red alert on Tuesday requiring enhanced outreach efforts to help people access cooling centers.

National Weather Service New York issued a heat advisory on Sunday for northeast New Jersey, New York City, the Lower Hudson Valley and parts of Connecticut and further expanded its heat advisories eastward to include southwest Suffolk County on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, record-breaking heat waves are baking the West Coast of the United States, drawing rising concerns on climate change around the globe. Enditem

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)