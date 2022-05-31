Home>>
Enjoy these beautiful summer city scenes
(People's Daily App) 15:08, May 31, 2022
As seasons change, so does the urban landscape. With the arrival of summer, cities have quietly shifted to a new look, adding spice to citizens' busy lives. Enjoy this beautiful scenery to the fullest! May it bring you a good mood and happy moments!
(Video source: Kuaishou)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.