Enjoy these beautiful summer city scenes

(People's Daily App) 15:08, May 31, 2022

As seasons change, so does the urban landscape. With the arrival of summer, cities have quietly shifted to a new look, adding spice to citizens' busy lives. Enjoy this beautiful scenery to the fullest! May it bring you a good mood and happy moments!

(Video source: Kuaishou)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)