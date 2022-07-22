Home>>
Animals in Tianjin Zoo find ways to beat summer heat
(People's Daily Online) 16:04, July 22, 2022
|A giant panda rests on an ice cube to get some relief from the summer heat in Tianjin Zoo, north China’s Tianjin municipality. (Photo/Zhang Li)
Animals in Tianjin Zoo, north China’s Tianjin municipality, are beating the summer heat by staying in air-conditioned rooms, licking ice, eating cooled fruits, and taking showers.
