Friday, July 22, 2022

Animals in Tianjin Zoo find ways to beat summer heat

(People's Daily Online) 16:04, July 22, 2022
A giant panda rests on an ice cube to get some relief from the summer heat in Tianjin Zoo, north China’s Tianjin municipality. (Photo/Zhang Li)

Animals in Tianjin Zoo, north China’s Tianjin municipality, are beating the summer heat by staying in air-conditioned rooms, licking ice, eating cooled fruits, and taking showers.


