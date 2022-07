We Are China

People enjoy water activities to beat summer heat

Xinhua) 15:00, July 17, 2022

Photo taken on July 16, 2022 shows people playing in water in Xianju County of Taizhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Huabin)

Aerial photo taken on July 16, 2022 shows people playing at a water park in Zunhua City, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Liu Mancang)

Photo taken on July 16, 2022 shows visitors experiencing bamboo rafting at Sanxia Bamboo Scenic Resort in Zigui County of Yichang City, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Wang Gang)

Photo taken on July 16, 2022 shows visitors rafting in Zhongjian Township of Qianxi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Fan Hui)

