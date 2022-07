Jinan opens air-raid shelters for public to cool off in hot summer

July 15, 2022

Residents play billiards in an air-raid shelter in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, July 8, 2022. Due to hot weather this summer, Jinan has opened nine air-raid shelters for free, providing citizens with leisure, reading, sports and fitness services. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Residents exercise in an air-raid shelter in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, July 8, 2022. Due to hot weather this summer, Jinan has opened nine air-raid shelters for free, providing citizens with leisure, reading, sports and fitness services. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Residents play badminton in an air-raid shelter in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, July 8, 2022. Due to hot weather this summer, Jinan has opened nine air-raid shelters for free, providing citizens with leisure, reading, sports and fitness services. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

