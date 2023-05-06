We Are China

Inland wind farm in Guangxi

Ecns.cn) 14:01, May 06, 2023

Wind turbines on mountains whirl to generate electricity in Wuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Guangxi has built windfarms to promote green and clean energy development. (Photo: China News Service/He Wenhua)

Wind turbines on mountains whirl to generate electricity in Wuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Guangxi has built windfarms to promote green and clean energy development. (Photo: China News Service/He Wenhua)

Wind turbines on mountains whirl to generate electricity in Wuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Guangxi has built windfarms to promote green and clean energy development. (Photo: China News Service/He Wenhua)

Wind turbines on mountains whirl to generate electricity in Wuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Guangxi has built windfarms to promote green and clean energy development. (Photo: China News Service/He Wenhua)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)