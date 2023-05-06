Inland wind farm in Guangxi
Wind turbines on mountains whirl to generate electricity in Wuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Guangxi has built windfarms to promote green and clean energy development. (Photo: China News Service/He Wenhua)
