First batch of wind turbines of Chinese-built wind farm in Kazakhstan put into operation

NUR-SULTAN, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- The first batch of wind turbines of Kazakhstan's Zhanatas wind power plant has been put into operation, the press service of China Power International Holding Limited said in a statement on Wednesday.

Located in south Kazakhstan's Zhambyl Region, the 100 megawatt wind power plant is the largest of its kind in Central Asia under construction.

Despite the impact of COVID-19, the construction of the plant continues at a steady pace with no infection cases among Chinese and Kazakh colleagues, said the statement.

The plant, whose total cost is estimated at 150 million U.S. dollars, is the first project funded by the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) in Kazakhstan. The Almaty branch of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and other financial institutions also provided loans to the wind farm.

Upon completion, it will deliver electricity of approximately 319 GWh per year. The project is expected to meet the electricity demand of about 1 million households, effectively alleviating power supply pressures in south Kazakhstan.