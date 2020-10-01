Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Oct 1, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

First batch of wind turbines of Chinese-built wind farm in Kazakhstan put into operation

(Xinhua)    02:45, October 01, 2020

NUR-SULTAN, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- The first batch of wind turbines of Kazakhstan's Zhanatas wind power plant has been put into operation, the press service of China Power International Holding Limited said in a statement on Wednesday.

Located in south Kazakhstan's Zhambyl Region, the 100 megawatt wind power plant is the largest of its kind in Central Asia under construction.

Despite the impact of COVID-19, the construction of the plant continues at a steady pace with no infection cases among Chinese and Kazakh colleagues, said the statement.

The plant, whose total cost is estimated at 150 million U.S. dollars, is the first project funded by the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) in Kazakhstan. The Almaty branch of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and other financial institutions also provided loans to the wind farm.

Upon completion, it will deliver electricity of approximately 319 GWh per year. The project is expected to meet the electricity demand of about 1 million households, effectively alleviating power supply pressures in south Kazakhstan.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York