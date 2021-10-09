Installation of generating units completed at world’s highest-altitude wind farm in SW China’s Tibet

Photo shows the world’s highest-altitude wind farm in Zhegu township, southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

All of the 10 generating units for the world’s highest-altitude wind farm were successfully installed in southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region on Oct. 7.

With its highest altitude reaching 5,139.1 meters, the Zhegu Wind Power Project located in the region’s Zhegu township has a total installed capacity of 22 MW and includes 10 wind turbines and a 110 KV booster station. It was developed by the Tibet branch of the China Three Gorges Corporation (CTGC).

“The completion of the installation for all the project’s generating units will provide technical support for the construction and operation of wind power projects in ultra-high-altitude areas in China,” Chen Xuefeng, head of the project, told People’s Daily Online.

The project will improve the local energy mix and drive socio-economic development, Chen said, adding that CTGC plans to invest in building a 250 MW wind power project on the wind farm.

The place where the wind farm is located is rich in wind resources, which provides favorable conditions for wind power development.

