In pics: ancient city wall in Xi'an, NW China

Xinhua) 10:25, May 09, 2023

This aerial photo taken on April 15, 2023 shows a view of a scenic moat area along the ancient city wall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

Xi'an, a city with over 3,100 years of history, served as the capital for 13 dynasties in Chinese history. It is also home to the world-renowned Terracotta warriors created in the Qin Dynasty (221-207 BC).

Xi'an boasts well-preserved ancient city walls used as fortifications for military defense. The most known city walls were built from 1370 to 1378 during the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) with a total length of 13.7 kilometers.

This aerial photo taken on April 19, 2023 shows a view of the southeast corner of the ancient city wall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 26, 2023 shows lanterns outside the Yongning Gate of the ancient city wall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

This aerial photo taken on April 1, 2023 shows a view of the south part of the ancient city wall at sunset in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

This aerial photo taken on April 30, 2023 shows tourists visiting the ancient city wall scenic spot in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

This aerial photo taken on April 25, 2023 shows a night view of the south part of the ancient city wall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

This aerial photo taken on April 25, 2023 shows a view of the Yongning Gate of the ancient city wall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

This aerial photo taken on April 15, 2023 shows a view of the southwest corner of the ancient city wall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

This aerial photo taken on April 30, 2023 shows tourists watching performances at the ancient city wall scenic spot in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

This aerial photo taken on April 1, 2023 shows the scenery of the ancient city wall with blooming flowers in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

