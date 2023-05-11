In pics: Huaqing Palace scenic area in Xi'an, NW China

Xinhua) 08:41, May 11, 2023

This aerial photo shows tourists visiting the Huaqing Palace scenic area in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

Xi'an, a city with over 3,100 years of history, served as the capital for 13 dynasties in Chinese history. It is also home to the world-renowned Terracotta warriors created in the Qin Dynasty (221-207 BC).

As one of the cultural landmarks in Xi'an, Huaqing Palace, a former winter resort for emperors in the Tang Dynasty (618-907), is located at the foot of Lishan Mountain. The palace is famous for the legendary love story of Tang Emperor Li Longji and his favorite concubine Yang Yuhuan. It's also the location of a famous historical event known as the Xi'an Incident.

This photo taken on Oct. 2, 2021 shows a performance staged at the Huaqing Palace scenic area in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

Tourists visit a relic of a bathing pool at the Huaqing Palace scenic area in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 5, 2023. (Photo by Zou Jingyi/Xinhua)

Tourists visit the Huaqing Palace scenic area in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 5, 2023. (Photo by Zou Jingyi/Xinhua)

This aerial photo shows tourists visiting the Huaqing Palace scenic area in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

This aerial photo shows tourists visiting the Huaqing Palace scenic area in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

Tourists visit a relic of a bathing pool at the Huaqing Palace scenic area in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 5, 2023. (Photo by Zou Jingyi/Xinhua)

Tourists visit the Huaqing Palace scenic area in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

A tourists in traditional Chinese clothing Hanfu visit the Huaqing Palace scenic area in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 5, 2023. (Photo by Zou Jingyi/Xinhua)

Tourists visit a relic of a bathing pool at the Huaqing Palace scenic area in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 5, 2023. (Photo by Zou Jingyi/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Dec. 16, 2022 shows a performance staged at the Huaqing Palace scenic area in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo by Zou Jingyi/Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 5, 2023 shows cultural and creative products displayed at the Huaqing Palace scenic area in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

Tourists visit the Huaqing Palace scenic area in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

Tourists visit the Huaqing Palace scenic area in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)