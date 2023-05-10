E China's Deqing County adheres to green development

Xinhua) 09:11, May 10, 2023

Workers assemble pianos on the production line of a piano factory in Luoshe Town of Deqing County, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 8, 2023. Deqing has been adhering to green development in recent years, making use of traditional cultural resources and developing leisure projects. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This aerial photo taken on May 8, 2023 shows the view of Erdu Village of Deqing County, east China's Zhejiang Province. Deqing has been adhering to green development in recent years, making use of traditional cultural resources and developing leisure projects. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This aerial photo taken on May 8, 2023 shows the view of Gaofeng Village of Deqing County, east China's Zhejiang Province. Deqing has been adhering to green development in recent years, making use of traditional cultural resources and developing leisure projects. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Yao Sunfang (1st R), owner of a homestay, talks with colleagues in Gaofeng Village of Deqing County, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 8, 2023. Deqing has been adhering to green development in recent years, making use of traditional cultural resources and developing leisure projects. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

This aerial photo taken on May 8, 2023 shows the view of Dongheng Village of Deqing County, east China's Zhejiang Province. Deqing has been adhering to green development in recent years, making use of traditional cultural resources and developing leisure projects. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Egrets are seen in Dongheng Village of Deqing County, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 8, 2023. Deqing has been adhering to green development in recent years, making use of traditional cultural resources and developing leisure projects. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This aerial photo taken on May 8, 2023 shows the view of Yanhe Village of Deqing County, east China's Zhejiang Province. Deqing has been adhering to green development in recent years, making use of traditional cultural resources and developing leisure projects. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This aerial photo taken on May 9, 2023 shows the view of Longsheng Village of Deqing County, east China's Zhejiang Province. Deqing has been adhering to green development in recent years, making use of traditional cultural resources and developing leisure projects. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Villagers harvest tomatoes in Longsheng Village of Deqing County, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 9, 2023. Deqing has been adhering to green development in recent years, making use of traditional cultural resources and developing leisure projects. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

This photo taken on May 8, 2023 shows an art gallery in Xiantan Village of Deqing County, east China's Zhejiang Province. Deqing has been adhering to green development in recent years, making use of traditional cultural resources and developing leisure projects. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

