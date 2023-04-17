Cement company in N China switches to high-quality green development mode

Xinhua) 10:44, April 17, 2023

A worker checks the operation of a water purifying equipment in a waste leachate treatment center at Tangshan Jidong Qixin Cement Co., Ltd. in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, April 13, 2023. The history of Tangshan Jidong Qixin Cement Co., Ltd., formerly known as Tangshan Qixin Cement Plant, dates back to 1889. In recent years, the company has switched to a high-quality green development mode, achieving both economic and ecological benefits. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

A worker tests the quality of processed water in a waste leachate treatment center at Tangshan Jidong Qixin Cement Co., Ltd. in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, April 13, 2023. The history of Tangshan Jidong Qixin Cement Co., Ltd., formerly known as Tangshan Qixin Cement Plant, dates back to 1889. In recent years, the company has switched to a high-quality green development mode, achieving both economic and ecological benefits. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

A staff member checks electricity generator status at Tangshan Jidong Qixin Cement Co., Ltd. in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, April 13, 2023. The history of Tangshan Jidong Qixin Cement Co., Ltd., formerly known as Tangshan Qixin Cement Plant, dates back to 1889. In recent years, the company has switched to a high-quality green development mode, achieving both economic and ecological benefits. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

A garbage truck unloads wastes at the factory of Tangshan Jidong Qixin Cement Co., Ltd. in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, April 13, 2023. The history of Tangshan Jidong Qixin Cement Co., Ltd., formerly known as Tangshan Qixin Cement Plant, dates back to 1889. In recent years, the company has switched to a high-quality green development mode, achieving both economic and ecological benefits. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

A staff member operates a machine to transport wastes at Tangshan Jidong Qixin Cement Co., Ltd. in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, April 13, 2023. The history of Tangshan Jidong Qixin Cement Co., Ltd., formerly known as Tangshan Qixin Cement Plant, dates back to 1889. In recent years, the company has switched to a high-quality green development mode, achieving both economic and ecological benefits. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

This aerial photo taken on April 13, 2023 shows a garbage truck unloading waste at the factory of Tangshan Jidong Qixin Cement Co., Ltd. in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. The history of Tangshan Jidong Qixin Cement Co., Ltd., formerly known as Tangshan Qixin Cement Plant, dates back to 1889. In recent years, the company has switched to a high-quality green development mode, achieving both economic and ecological benefits. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Staff members monitor equipment operation at Tangshan Jidong Qixin Cement Co., Ltd. in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, April 13, 2023. The history of Tangshan Jidong Qixin Cement Co., Ltd., formerly known as Tangshan Qixin Cement Plant, dates back to 1889. In recent years, the company has switched to a high-quality green development mode, achieving both economic and ecological benefits. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

A staff member records the operation of equipment at Tangshan Jidong Qixin Cement Co., Ltd. in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, April 13, 2023. The history of Tangshan Jidong Qixin Cement Co., Ltd., formerly known as Tangshan Qixin Cement Plant, dates back to 1889. In recent years, the company has switched to a high-quality green development mode, achieving both economic and ecological benefits. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)