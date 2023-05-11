E China's Zibo shot to national fame with unique local barbecue

Xinhua) 09:03, May 11, 2023

This aerial photo taken on May 8, 2023 shows a view of the financial center in Zhangdian District of Zibo, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

Zibo, a city with over 3,000 years of history located in central Shandong Province, is uniquely made up of several districts that are about 20 kilometers from each other but well-connected with traffic lines.

The city shot to national fame earlier this year after social media influencers hyped up the unique local barbecue -- grilled meat wrapped in pancakes with shallots.

This aerial photo taken on May 8, 2023 shows a view of the stadium of the Zibo Sports Center in Zhangdian District of Zibo, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

This aerial photo taken on May 8, 2023 shows a view of the Zibo Convention and Exhibition Center in Zhangdian District of Zibo, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

This aerial photo taken on May 8, 2023 shows a view of Poly Grand Theatre in Zhangdian District of Zibo, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

This aerial photo taken on May 8, 2023 shows a view of Zibo Urban Planning Exhibition Hall in Zhangdian District of Zibo, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

This aerial photo taken on May 8, 2023 shows a view of the gymnasium (R) and indoor swimming pool of the Zibo Sports Center in Zhangdian District of Zibo, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

This aerial photo taken on May 8, 2023 shows people enjoying Zibo-style barbecue cuisine in Zhangdian District of Zibo, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

This aerial photo taken on May 8, 2023 shows people enjoying Zibo-style barbecue cuisine in Linzi District of Zibo, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

This aerial photo taken on May 8, 2023 shows a view of the Zibo Ceramic and Glass Museum in Zhangdian District of Zibo, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

This aerial photo taken on May 8, 2023 shows a view of Qisheng Lake in Zhangdian District of Zibo, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

This aerial photo taken on May 8, 2023 shows people enjoying Zibo-style barbecue cuisine in Zhangdian District of Zibo, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

This aerial photo taken on May 8, 2023 shows people enjoying Zibo-style barbecue cuisine in Linzi District of Zibo, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

This aerial photo taken on May 8, 2023 shows a view of Taigong Lake park in Linzi District of Zibo, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

This aerial photo taken on May 8, 2023 shows a view of Qidu cultural center in Linzi District of Zibo, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

This aerial photo taken on May 8, 2023 shows a view of Guan Zhong Memorial Hall in Linzi District of Zibo, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

This aerial photo taken on May 8, 2023 shows a view of Haidai building, a bookstore, in Zhangdian District of Zibo, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

This aerial photo taken on May 8, 2023 shows a view of Qilu Chemical Industry Park in Linzi District of Zibo, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)