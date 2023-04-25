E China's Zibo barbecue teases Chinese tastebuds

People's Daily Online) 15:57, April 25, 2023

The latest craze for Zibo barbecue is sweeping China. Crowds of barbecue fans are flocking to Zibo city in east China's Shandong Province.

"Flatbread, stoves and condiments are the classic three-piece grill set," a Zibo native said. Every barbecue shop in Zibo city serves a stove on each table. Medium-well meat is cooked in the stove until well done. Then the flatbread tightly wraps the roast with dressing. Shandong scallions are also placed to make the roast less greasy.

Aside from these, the hustle and bustle of the barbecue restaurant adds a touch to the dining experience.

Charming barbecues attract customers. Long lines could be seen outside every barbecue restaurant in Zibo city as night falls.

"I have to prepare over 30 kilos of lamb and over 100 kilos of pork every day," said Chen Chuanbin, a barbecue restaurant owner.

For domestic tourists, the Zibo government has opened round-trip "barbecue tour" trains between cities, dedicated barbecue buses in the city, and free shuttles that take visitors to barbecue restaurants.

