Zibo: A millennia-old, modern-day city opens its doors to the world

People's Daily Online) 16:08, October 22, 2021

Zibo, a city lies in the coastal region of east China's Shandong province, has a history of thousands of years. It's the birth place of the Qi culture, which was one of China’s excellent traditional cultures. Cuju, an ancient Chinese ball game regarded as the forerunner of the modern football, was invented by ordinary people here. In addition to having a long history, Zibo also has competitive industrial strengths, being one of the major industrial cities of China. Today’s Zibo is a modern city with a human touch, abounding in cultural richness and with a great deal of stories to tell the world, a city full of vigor in every respect.

