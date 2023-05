We Are China

Discover the unique beauty of Tomur Peak in Xinjiang

(People's Daily App) 16:16, May 08, 2023

The breathtaking Tomur scenic area, nestled in the Tianshan Mountains of Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, boasts unique picturesque mountain landscapes. Delicate snowflakes blanket the mountains, forests, grasslands, and villages, like a captivating natural ink painting.

The awe-inspiring Tianshan Tomur Peak showcases a majestic terrain. Experience the stunning, romantic vistas in Wensu county, Aksu prefecture!

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)