Special train featuring 15-day tour around NW China's Xinjiang launched

People's Daily Online) 10:03, May 05, 2023

As the first dedicated tourist train featuring a 15-day tour around northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region departed from Urumqi Railway Station in Urumqi, capital of Xinjiang, on May 1, 2023, the first batch of more than 200 tourists excitedly began a sightseeing tour around the region.

The first dedicated tourist train featuring a 15-day tour around northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region is launched on May 1, 2023. (People's Daily Online/Li Xinyang)

Named after the famous Tianshan Mountains in Xinjiang, the train represents the first dedicated tourist train service of Xinjiang that covers major tourist attractions in its northern, southern and eastern parts.

Tourists board the first dedicated tourist train featuring a 15-day tour around northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Li Xinyang)

Tourists aboard the train are expected to be taken to major cities in the region, including Urumqi, Beitun, Yining, Turpan, Alaer, Kashgar, and Hami. The train stops at stations as close as possible to major tourist attractions, so that tourists won't miss any important spot.

"With the tourism industry in Xinjiang continuing to gain steam, tourist trains have become increasingly popular. To satisfy the passengers' need to 'tour around Xinjiang on a train', we have upgraded the tourist train “Tianshan Mountains” and equipped it with multipurpose carriages for the first time. People can enjoy leisure and recreational activities as well as massage in special areas of the train. It's like we have built a mobile home for tourists," said Huang Tingfen, deputy general manager of Xinjiang Railway Tourism Development Group Co., Ltd.

Tourists take photos with the first dedicated tourist train featuring a 15-day tour around northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Li Xinyang)

Xinjiang railway authorities have planned 10 trips for the dedicated tourist train service, with tours scheduled in different tourist seasons of the region.

"This is my first visit to Xinjiang since I came here 35 years ago. This time I want to tour Xinjiang by train to see the changes to various parts of the region, and I also want my grandson to see how vast and beautiful Xinjiang is," said a man surnamed Gao, who came from southeast China's Fujian Province.

Photo shows a wall of wishes on the first dedicated tourist train featuring a 15-day tour around northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Li Xinyang)

Xinjiang has experienced tremendous changes, Gao said, noting that he had never thought that one day he could take a train to visit all the famous tourist attractions in the region in just over 10 days without having to worry about accommodations and transportation arrangements.

"I always wanted to come to Xinjiang, so I bought the ticket immediately when I knew I could tour Xinjiang on a train. I can visit cities during the day and sleep at night. When I get tired from the visits during the day, I can enjoy a massage on the train. And I can also sing karaoke on the train when I feel bored. This trip is just so amazing," said a woman surnamed Wang.

Tourists start their journey on the first dedicated tourist train featuring a 15-day tour around northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Li Xinyang)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)