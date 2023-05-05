China's Xinjiang sees tourism rebound in May Day holiday

Tourists enjoy themselves at an international ski resort in Koktokay, Fuyun County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

URUMQI, May 4 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region received more than 8 million tourist trips during the five-day May Day holiday, which ended on Wednesday. This marked a year-on-year increase of 140.81 percent, local authorities said.

Total tourism revenue generated during the holiday surpassed 6 billion yuan (about 869 million U.S. dollars), up 192.18 percent year on year, according to the regional culture and tourism department.

During the holiday, Xinjiang held various kinds of theatrical performances and cultural activities.

It is estimated that China's domestic tourist trips during the holiday surged by 70.83 percent year-on-year to reach 274 million, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism said on Wednesday.

