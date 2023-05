In pics: women's basketball club in NW China's Xinjiang

Xinhua) 17:06, May 05, 2023

Wang Na (C) plays with girls from a basketball training camp organized by Jiang Lai Women's Basketball Club in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

In Urumqi, a group of female basketball players have formed a basketball club named Jiang Lai. The club members are individuals from ethnic groups such as Han, Uygur, Kazak, Mongolian and Hui. According to Wang Na, the founder of the club, the name Jiang Lai means the team comes from Xinjiang.

In the past few years, its membership has grown from 15 to nearly 100. With their growing influence, they organized a series of women's basketball tournaments. "I hope that through our efforts, more and more girls who really love basketball or want to start to play it could join us," said Wang.

Wang Na (R) plays with girls from a basketball training camp organized by Jiang Lai Women's Basketball Club in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Members of Jiang Lai Women's Basketball Club attend a training session in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Wang Na (1st L) looks on at a women's basketball tournament in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Wang Na instructs her colleague in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Members of Jiang Lai Women's Basketball Club compete at a women's basketball tournament in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

This combo photo shows members of Jiang Lai Women's Basketball Club. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Wang Na (R) instructs girls from a basketball training camp organized by Jiang Lai Women's Basketball Club in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Wang Na (C) walks to a gym for training with other members of Jiang Lai Women's Basketball Club in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Wang Na attends a training session at a gym in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Members of Jiang Lai Women's Basketball Club attend a training session at a gym in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Hu Po, a member of the Jiang Lai Women's Basketball Club, attends a training session in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Members of Jiang Lai Women's Basketball Club pose for a photo after watching the film Slam Dunk in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Members of Jiang Lai Women's Basketball Club pose for a photo after a training session in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

