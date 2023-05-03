China's Li Meng looks ahead to new season with Washington Mystics

Xinhua) 15:58, May 03, 2023

WASHINGTON, May 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese basketball player Li Meng said on Monday that she is actively adapting to life in the United States as a member of the Washington Mystics of the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA).

The Washington Mystics signed Li in mid-March, and she joined the team in late April. Li told Xinhua during an interview that she is thriving in her training and new environment and looking forward to showcasing her abilities and skills on the court.

A major challenge for Li is the English language, but with the assistance of her interpreter, Li has been able to communicate closely and smoothly with the coach, teammates, and management, according to the shooting guard.

"I will do whatever the team needs me to," said Li, who also noted that she can be a good fit for the Washington Mystics. "I will do everything that I can to help the team and make it better."

Responding to a question asked by Xinhua during the press conference, Washington Mystics head coach Eric Thibault commented that Li is "an outstanding shooter" and has "got some size" with "a willingness and an ability to make some plays with the ball in her hands."

"A big thing for her is going to be to shoot it when she's open; to grow and adapt to our league on defense and to be able to make some plays when the ball has swung to her. [If] she doesn't have a shot, she needs to run some pick and roll or make a play off the dribble," Thibault continued. "I would say she's off to a great start based on what we've seen so far."

Besides Li Meng, Chinese basketball players Yang Liwei, Han Xu, and Li Yueru are also expected to feature in the new WNBA season.

Li Meng revealed that she recently talked to Han, a center for the New York Liberty, whom the Washington Mystics are set to face in the regular season opener on May 19.

The fact that Li and Han are not only teammates on the Chinese women's national team but also worked together to win the Sichuan Yuanda Merlot their first-ever Women's Chinese Basketball Association (WCBA) title will add extra talking points to that game.

Excited to meet her friend and former teammate in a WNBA game, Li has called on Chinese basketball fans to follow their games in the upcoming season.

Li played a pivotal role in China's impressive campaign at the 2022 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup, where they finished runner-up behind the United States, equaling the country's best result in major competitions. Her 16.0 points per game was the fourth-highest average in the World Cup, and she also shot 40.7 percent from the three-point line.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Hongyu)