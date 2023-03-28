We Are China

Hoop dreams happening in Guizhou

(People's Daily App) 15:12, March 28, 2023

Qiandongnan prefecture defeats Zunyi city 68:65 to win the Village Basketball Assocation (VBA) finals on Monday afternoon in the mountain village of Taipan, Guizhou Province.

Good luck getting a seat for the game: The finals attracted 20,000 visitors.

The champions each received silver ornaments of the Miao ethnic minority. The runners-up each received a sturgeon. Members of the third team each got a duck.

A total 2,624 basketball teams competed in the knockout tournament from 88 counties and cities in the province.

Basketball is enriching Taipan's villagers and attracting migrant workers home to start up businesses.

