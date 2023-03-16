CBA league: Guangdong Southern Tigers vs. Qingdao Eagles

Xinhua) 09:53, March 16, 2023

Eugene German (R) of Qingdao Eagles competes during the 35th round match between Qingdao Eagles and Guangdong Southern Tigers at the 2022-2023 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, March 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Hu Mingxuan (L) of Guangdong Southern Tigers prepares to pass the ball during the 35th round match between Qingdao Eagles and Guangdong Southern Tigers at the 2022-2023 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, March 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Yi Jianlian (L) of Guangdong Southern Tigers jump the ball against Duop Reath of Qingdao Eagles during the 35th round match at the 2022-2023 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, March 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Duop Reath (R) of Qingdao Eagles breaks through during the 35th round match between Qingdao Eagles and Guangdong Southern Tigers at the 2022-2023 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, March 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Hu Mingxuan of Guangdong Southern Tigers vies for the ball during the 35th round match between Qingdao Eagles and Guangdong Southern Tigers at the 2022-2023 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, March 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Duop Reath (L) of Qingdao Eagles vies for the ball during the 35th round match between Qingdao Eagles and Guangdong Southern Tigers at the 2022-2023 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, March 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Eugene German (R) of Qingdao Eagles shoots during the 35th round match between Qingdao Eagles and Guangdong Southern Tigers at the 2022-2023 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, March 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)