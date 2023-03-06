Highlights of 2022-2023 season of CBA league

Zhai Xiaochuan (R) of Beijing Ducks goes for a lay up during the 31st round match between Beijing Ducks and Shanghai Sharks at the 2022-2023 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Nick Johnson (R) of Beijing Ducks breaks through during the 31st round match between Beijing Ducks and Shanghai Sharks at the 2022-2023 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Ty Jacob Leaf (L, front) of Beijing Ducks breaks through during the 31st round match between Beijing Ducks and Shanghai Sharks at the 2022-2023 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Fan Ziming (R) of Beijing Ducks shoots during the 31st round match between Beijing Ducks and Shanghai Sharks at the 2022-2023 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Wu Qian (C) of Zhejiang Golden bulls breaks through during the 31st round match between Shanxi Loongs and Zhejiang Golden bulls at the 2022-2023 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Taiyuan, capital city of north China's Shanxi Province, March 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

Ge Zhaobao (R) of Shanxi Loongs breaks through during the 31st round match between Shanxi Loongs and Zhejiang Golden bulls at the 2022-2023 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Taiyuan, capital city of north China's Shanxi Province, March 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

Cheng Shuaipeng (L) of Zhejiang Golden bulls goes for a lay up during the 31st round match between Shanxi Loongs and Zhejiang Golden bulls at the 2022-2023 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Taiyuan, capital city of north China's Shanxi Province, March 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

Yu Jiahao of Zhejiang Golden bulls dunks during the 31st round match between Shanxi Loongs and Zhejiang Golden bulls at the 2022-2023 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Taiyuan, capital city of north China's Shanxi Province, March 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

Wu Qian (L) of Zhejiang Golden bulls shoots during the 31st round match between Shanxi Loongs and Zhejiang Golden bulls at the 2022-2023 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Taiyuan, capital city of north China's Shanxi Province, March 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

Jarmar Gulley (R) of Zhejiang Golden bulls goes for a lay up during the 31st round match between Shanxi Loongs and Zhejiang Golden bulls at the 2022-2023 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Taiyuan, capital city of north China's Shanxi Province, March 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

Gao Shiyan (R) of Shandong Heroes vies for the ball against Zhang Dianliang of Sichuan Blue Whales during their 31st round match at the 2022-2023 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province, March 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Jordan Crawford (R) of Sichuan Blue Whales defends Sylven Landesberg (C) of Shandong Heroes during their 31st round match at the 2022-2023 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province, March 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Jordan Crawford (bottom) of Sichuan Blue Whales vies for the ball during the 31st round match between Shandong Heroes and Sichuan Blue Whales at the 2022-2023 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province, March 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Sylven Landesberg (R) of Shandong Heroes breaks through during the 31st round match between Shandong Heroes and Sichuan Blue Whales at the 2022-2023 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province, March 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Tao Hanlin (C) of Shandong Heroes competes during the 31st round match between Shandong Heroes and Sichuan Blue Whales at the 2022-2023 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province, March 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

