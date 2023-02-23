Chinese basketballers impressed with coaching style of new coach Djordjevic

HONG KONG, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- Players from China men's basketball team said on Wednesday that the European style from newly-appointed coach Aleksandar Djordjevic had impressed them since the Serbian took the helm.

Team China is gearing up for the sixth window of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers at Tsuen Wan Sports Center in Hong Kong, where Djordjevic sets to make his debut in his new coaching spot.

To center Zhou Qi, "rigour" is the hallmark of the 55-year-old's coaching style.

"Aleksandar is a typical European coach that emphasizes the details a lot, but the things he strengthened are what we are in dire need of. And he is team-oriented which means cooperation is an important part of our daily training," Zhou said.

Point guard Guo Ailun noted that Djordjevic had communicated with him before the training camp and the star player is looking forward to playing under the Serbian.

"He is great, no matter as a player or manager. He always made it clear every time we attack or defend, if we couldn't make it, he would require us to do it again. I think it is the reason why European basketball is of a higher level, we also need time to comprehend his ideas," Guo noted.

Another point guard, Zhao Jiwei, revealed what Djordjevic asked him to do on the court.

"There are a lot of European-style passing moves, and he told me to communicate more with my teammates to connect with the team. Now we are playing a different kind of basketball, maybe we can't adapt to this at the beginning, but after a period of training, we can fit the bill better and better," Zhao said.

Despite having already booked a place at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup co-hosted by Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines, center Zhou claimed the upcoming games against Kazakhstan and Iran are not dead rubbers.

"We have not played home game since the outbreak of the pandemic, so we must show our mentality ahead of our home fans. In addition, the results are important in our first game with Aleksandar," Zhao added.

