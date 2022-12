2022 CBA All-Star Weekend: Team South vs. Team North

Xinhua) 10:20, December 04, 2022

Zou Yuchen (C) of Team North competes during the All-Star Game between Team South and Team North at 2022 CBA All-Star Weekend in Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)