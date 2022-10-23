CBA league: Jiangsu Dragons vs. Qingdao Eagles

Xinhua) 15:57, October 23, 2022

Jiangsu Dragons' Wu Guanxi (L) claps hands with teammate Antonio Blakeney (R) during their 6th round match against Qingdao Eagles at the 2022-2023 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Jiangsu Dragons' Liu Zhixuan (top) goes for a lay-up during the 6th round match against Qingdao Eagles at the 2022-2023 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Qingdao Eagles' Duop Reath (L) goes for a lay-up during the 6th round match against Jiangsu Dragons at the 2022-2023 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Head coach Li Nan (L) of Jiangsu Dragons talks with Liu Weiwei, head coach of Qingdao Eagles after their 6th round match at the 2022-2023 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Jiangsu Dragons' Antonio Blakeney (L) goes for a lay-up as Qingdao Eagles' Zhang Zuming defends during their 6th round match at the 2022-2023 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Qingdao Eagles' Wang Hong(R) goes for a lay-up as Jiangsu Dragons' Wu Guanxi defends during their 6th round match at the 2022-2023 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

