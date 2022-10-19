CBA league: Liaoning Flying Leopards vs. Guangzhou Loong Lions

Xinhua) 07:59, October 19, 2022

Nathaniel Mason (C) of Guangzhou Loong Lions controls the ball during the 4th round match against Liaoning Flying Leopards at the 2022-2023 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

