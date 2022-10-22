CBA league match: Shanghai Sharks vs. Guangdong Southern Tigers
Zhang Haojia (R) of Guangdong Southern Tigers breaks through during the 4th round match against Shanghai Sharks at the 2022-2023 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)
MarShon Brooks (2nd L) of Guangdong Southern Tigers passes the ball during the 4th round match against Shanghai Sharks at the 2022-2023 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)
Zhao Rui (R) of Guangdong Southern Tigers controls the ball during the 4th round match against Shanghai Sharks at the 2022-2023 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)
Ren Junfei (R) of Guangdong Southern Tigers vies with Wang Zhelin of Shanghai Sharks during the 4th round match at the 2022-2023 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)
Melo Trimble (R) of Shanghai Sharks goes for a lay-up during the 4th round match against Guangdong Southern Tigers at the 2022-2023 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)
Xu Xin (C) of Guangdong Southern Tigers vies with Wang Zhelin (R) of Shanghai Sharks during the 4th round match at the 2022-2023 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)
Melo Trimble (L) of Shanghai Sharks vies with Ren Junfei of Guangdong Southern Tigers during the 4th round match at the 2022-2023 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)
Photos
