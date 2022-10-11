CBA league: Shenzhen Leopards vs. Shandong Heroes

Xinhua) 09:28, October 11, 2022

Zhou Peng (R) of Shenzhen Leopards breaks through during the 1st round match between Shenzhen Leopards and Shandong Heroes at the 2022-2023 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

